COLUMBUS, Ohio Oct 6 The world economy is
recovering from the recent recession but the recovery is going
to be slow, said Jeff Immelt, chief executive of General
Electric Co (GE.N).
"Recovery is underway, but it's a long, slow recovery.
Slower than we'd like," Immelt told an audience of executives
from mid-size businesses in Columbus. "There is just a lot of
volatility, because the world has problems and classic
institutions have not been able to solve those problems."
