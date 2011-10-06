COLUMBUS, Ohio Oct 6 The world economy is recovering from the recent recession but the recovery is going to be slow, said Jeff Immelt, chief executive of General Electric Co (GE.N).

"Recovery is underway, but it's a long, slow recovery. Slower than we'd like," Immelt told an audience of executives from mid-size businesses in Columbus. "There is just a lot of volatility, because the world has problems and classic institutions have not been able to solve those problems." (Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)