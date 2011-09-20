CROTONVILLE, N.Y., Sept 20 General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Tuesday it is targeting 10 percent earnings growth for 2012 at its energy unit, which makes products ranging from gas-fired electric turbines to thin-film solar panels.

The largest U.S. conglomerate expects the unit to record operating profit of about $7 billion this year, compared with $7.3 billion in 2010, it said in slides prepared for a presentation to analysts at its executive training compound in Crotonville, New York.

Through the first half of the year, GE's energy unit has recorded 9 percent sales growth but seen profit fall about 14 percent due to the costs of absorbing its recent acquisitions and weakening margins in its wind-turbine business. The company in July said its energy unit would resume profit growth in the second half. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Crotonville, New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)