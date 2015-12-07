STOCKHOLM Dec 7 Sweden's Electrolux
said on Monday its deal to buy General Electric's
appliance business had fallen through after GE terminated the
$3.3 billion agreement.
The U.S. Department of Justice asked a federal court in July
to stop Electrolux, which makes Frigidaire, Kenmore and Tappan
appliances, from buying GE's appliance business and has said the
deal would push prices up by five percent.
"Electrolux has made extensive efforts to obtain regulatory
approvals, and regrets that GE has terminated the agreement
while the court procedure is still pending," Electrolux said in
a statement.
Electrolux said that under the transaction agreement, it is
required to pay a termination fee of $175 million under certain
circumstances. It said GE had requested pay-out of that amount.
