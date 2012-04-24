* Immelt committed to long-term development of EVs
* Cost, infrastructure remain challenges
* GE supplies about 10 pct of content on electric vehicles
(Updates with context on electric vehicle market, information
on GE hiring in Michigan)
By John D. Stoll
DETROIT, April 24 General Electric Co
Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said people "may be disappointed in
the adoption of the electric vehicle" but his company will
continue investing in battery technology to reflect its
confidence in an eventual uptick.
Speaking during an automotive conference in Detroit on
Tuesday, Immelt -- whose company is a key supplier to automakers
producing electric cars -- said GE is "committed to long-term
development" of alternative-fuel vehicles. The executive
shrugged off the perception that electric cars are just
novelties and said the industry needs to find solutions to cost
and infrastructure challenges.
GE, after all, has a lot riding on the success of
alternative-fuel vehicles. "For every dollar invested in
electric vehicles GE has 10 cents of content," he said.
Several car companies, including General Motors Co,
Nissan Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Ford Motor
Co and Tesla Motors Inc, have in recent years
introduced cars that run partially or entirely on electric
power.
Electric vehicles carry an expensive battery and typically
cost more than a conventional vehicle of similar size. Sales of
such vehicles have thus far been modest, and below some initial
expectations.
COSTS, INFRASTRUCTURE ARE CHALLENGES
"You never can tell when this will reach a tipping point...a
lot has to happen in order for this to take place," Immelt said.
Immelt said that GE executives share a Chevrolet Volt at
the company's headquarters, and said driving the vehicle is an
empowering experience.
However, "the near term challenge is going to be all about
cost" and infrastructure, he said.
For instance, the battery used in an all-electric vehicle
such as the Focus Electric, Ford's first all-electric passenger
car, can cost between $12,000 and $15,000, company executives
say. That would represent around a third of the Focus Electric's
overall price of around $39,000.
By 2020, Ford expects hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric
vehicles will comprise 10 percent to 25 percent of its sales as
oil prices rise and government standards on fuel economy and
emissions grow stricter.
Others aren't as confident.
Boston Consulting Group predicts electric vehicles and
plug-in hybrids will make up 5 percent of the market within
eight years.
It would take 12 years to break even on a Chevy Volt with
gas at $4 a gallon, auto research group Edmunds.com said. Ford
research shows that consumers are more apt to buy electrified
automobiles if they can recoup the higher vehicle cost in less
than four years, assuming gasoline costs $4.50 a gallon.
Immelt is convinced the market for electric vehicles will not
remain a small niche, adding that GE does not invest in
technologies simply because they are popular trends.
"Novelties don't work in business," he said.
GE also announced a plan to add 300 jobs at its advanced
manufacturing center in Van Buren Township, Michigan. And it
will expand by 25 percent its summer internships and co-ops for
college students at the Michigan locations.
(Editing by Dave Zimmerman and Gunna Dickson)