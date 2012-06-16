FRANKFURT, June 16 General Electric Co
aims to buy a medium-sized business in Germany in the next six
months to expand its technological footprint, German daily
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing a manager at the U.S.
conglomerate.
"We hope to have managed a takeover by the end of the year,"
the paper cited Christoph Reimnitz, in charge of strategy and
M&A in Germany and eastern Europe, as saying in an article
published on Saturday.
He did not provide details on possible acquisition targets
but said he preferred buying family-owned businesses to
takeovers of stock-listed companies or assets put up for sale by
private equity firms.
GE commonly spends about $5 billion to $6 billion a year on
acquisitions. Reimnitz declined to say how much of that could go
toward purchases in Germany this year but told the newspaper
"this market is in the company's focus now".
He said possible targets were currently fairly valued,
adding valuations could decline if the economy weakened again
later in the year.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by John Stonestreet)