* Company had been seeking "a more pro-business environment"
* Boston move comes as GE rebrands for digital age
* A blow to Connecticut, where GE was based for 42 years
* Massachusetts to give up to $120 mln in grants, incentives
(Adds details about tax rates in Connecticut and Massachusetts,
comment by Connecticut governor)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, Jan 13 General Electric Co said
on Wednesday it will move its global headquarters to Boston,
tapping the city's technology talent and likely lowering its tax
bill as the industrial conglomerate seeks to lift profit and
emphasize digital capabilities.
The maker of aircraft engines, locomotives, power turbines
and household appliances will move to temporary quarters by next
summer, and permanently settle about 800 workers in the Seaport
district by 2018, GE said.
"We want to be at the center of an ecosystem that shares our
aspirations" as a leader in digital-industrial activities, GE
Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a statement.
"Greater Boston is home to 55 colleges and universities.
Massachusetts spends more on research and development than any
other region in the world, and Boston attracts a diverse,
technologically-fluent workforce focused on solving challenges
for the world," he added. "We are excited to bring our
headquarters to this dynamic and creative city."
GE said the move would have no material financial impact,
with costs offset by state and city incentives and the sale of
its current headquarters offices in Fairfield, Connecticut, and
its offices at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.
Massachusetts will provide up to $120 million in grants and
other incentives and the city will provide property tax savings
of up to $25 million. The state funds must be spent on public
infrastructure, including site preparation, building acquisition
costs and road and building improvements, GE said.
GE also is eligible for $1 million in workforce training
grants, and up to $5 million to foster relations between the
company, research institutions and universities.
Boston Mayor Martin Walsh said GE's decision resulted from
"the city's willingness and excitement to work creatively" to
attract the company, bringing 800 high-paying jobs to the city.
The move also will lower GE's tax bill. Even though
Massachusetts is often called "Taxachusetts," it ranked 25th in
a 2016 Tax Foundation survey of positive business tax climates
among U.S. states. Connecticut ranked 44th, near the bottom.
Connecticut's corporate income tax rate is nominally 7.5
percent, but GE likely pays an effective rate of 9 percent due
to surcharges on growth income, versus 8 percent in
Massachusetts, said Jared Walczak, a policy analyst at the Tax
Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank.
Connecticut also has many corporate tax structures that are
less favorable than other states', such as rules that could put
more of GE's global sales within Connecticut's grasp, and those
probably also tipped the decision, Walczak said.
"Given the cost of corporate relocation, I suspect that GE
anticipates substantial tax savings from the move," he said.
LONG SEARCH
GE's decision caps a search that intensified last summer as
Connecticut lawmakers passed a budget that increased taxes by
$1.2 billion over two years, drawing protests from some of the
state's biggest corporations.
The same month, Immelt said in an email to employees that he
asked a team to examine the company's options to relocate the
headquarters to a state with a "more pro-business environment."
But talent also was a draw. GE said on Wednesday it had been
thinking about a new location for more than three years and
considered 40 potential sites this year. Those included Atlanta;
Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee, according to people
familiar with the matter.
"This wasn't only about dollars and cents but what Boston
and New England brings to the table," said John Fish, chief
executive officer of Suffolk Construction Company, New England's
largest building company.
The 124-year-old company is undergoing a major restructuring
to emphasize digital and industrial capabilities. Earlier on
Wednesday, GE said it would cut up to 6,500 jobs in Europe over
the next two years, including 765 in France and 1,300 in
Switzerland, as it restructures and integrates its acquisition
of Alstom's energy business.
With 800 employees, the Boston headquarters will be the same
size as Fairfield, but its makeup will change, GE said. The new
office will employ about 200 administrators and 600 "digital
industrial product managers, designs and developers," GE said.
Those workers, spread among the company's GE Digital,
Current, robotics and life sciences divisions, will share
technology developments across business units, GE said, helping
develop software to run the machinery the company manufacturers.
GE had been based in Fairfield since 1974. The planned move
is a blow to Connecticut, which in December reduced corporate
taxes to thwart criticism that the state is unfriendly to
business. Fairfield's 2013-2014 annual report listed GE's
headquarters with an assessed value $74.7 million and ranked it
the city's largest property tax payer.
GE has about 5,700 employees in Connecticut, including about
800 people employed at the Fairfield headquarters. It was not
immediately clear how many employees will remain in Connecticut.
"Of course we are disappointed, and we know that many in
Connecticut share that frustration," Connecticut Governor Dannel
Malloy said. "While GE's headquarters may be leaving, I have
been assured that the company will continue to have many
employees working here in Connecticut."
GE's presence in the state had been shrinking because much
of it was related to its finance arm, GE Capital. The company is
selling off the bulk of GE Capital as part of its restructuring.
