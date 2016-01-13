BOSTON Jan 13 The state of Massachusetts
offered diversified manufacturer General Electric Co $120
million in grants and other financial incentives to persuade it
to move to Boston, with the city kicking in another $25 million
in tax relief, officials said on Wednesday.
City and state officials regard the move as the linchpin of
an effort to redevelop the city's southern waterfront, which has
transformed from acres of parking lots to a massive construction
site with about a dozen office and apartment towers under
construction.
"In addition to adding hundreds of high-paying jobs to our
state, we look forward to partnering with GE to achieve further
growth across a spectrum of industries and are confident GE will
flourish in the Commonwealth's inventive economy," said
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Chris Reese)