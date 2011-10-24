SEOUL Oct 24 Hyundai Capital, a South Korean
joint venture between Hyundai Motor and GE Capital, said on
Monday it agreed to buy a Korea unit of GE Capital for around
180 billion Korean won ($157 million).
"The acquisition aligns with GE's strategy to build on a
strong existing Hyundai Capital and GE Capital joint venture,"
Hyundai Capital said in a statement.
GE Capital Korea, established in 1998, provides corporate
lending and equipment leasing services such as healthcare
financial services.
Nomura Holdings is set to buy a China unit of GE
capital to help Japan's largest investment bank gain a foothold
in the fast-growing financial markets of the mainland, a source
told Reuters earlier.
Hyundai Capital deals with auto financing, personal loans
and home mortgages and is jointly owned by South Korea's largest
automaker Hyundai Motor Co and GE Capital ,
which holds a 43 percent stake.
($1 = 1147.350 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)