By Scott Malone
April 20 General Electric Co topped Wall
Street's profit and revenue forecasts for the first quarter,
helped by strong demand for energy equipment and railroad
locomotives.
The largest U.S. conglomerate said on Friday industrial
orders had risen 20 percent in the quarter and that selling
prices had improved in most of its businesses. This should help
Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt achieve his goal of boosting
profit margins this year.
"Global markets are improving, but volatility remains,"
Immelt told investors on a conference call.
He confirmed the company's 2012 growth forecast, saying,
"everything we see in the first quarter supports double-digit
earnings growth."
GE shares rose 1.9 percent to $19.51 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Investors noted that the company had notched solid organic
growth -- a measure that factors out the influence of
acquisitions or fluctuations in exchange rates.
"Organic revenue growth in the industrial business was
great," said Jack De Gan, chief investment officer of Harbor
Advisory Corp, a Portsmouth, New Hampshire, firm that owns GE
shares. "GE has been a disappointment for a long time ... (and)
is now finally going to get back to where its earnings can
compound at a rate better than the S&P for a while."
GE's transportation unit, which makes locomotives, posted 41
percent sales growth, while revenue at the GE Capital arm it is
trimming declined 12 percent.
As of Thursday's close, GE shares were up 6.6 percent for
the year, trailing the 10 percent rise of the Standard & Poor's
500 stock index.
Investors said the report, which came on a day that fellow
industrial Honeywell International Inc posted higher
profit and raised its 2012 forecast, was a good sign for the
rest of the sector. Blue-chip manufacturers United Technologies
Corp, 3M Co and Caterpillar Inc are all
due to report results next week.
GE "beat on revenues, which they haven't really been able to
do in a long time, and that really bodes well for industrials in
particular," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst of
Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
Both GE and Honeywell results showed that big U.S. companies
are findings ways to offset Europe's economic woes. GE Chief
Financial officer Keith Sherin noted the company notched 41
percent order growth in Latin America, 53 percent order growth
in Southeast Asia and still managed 12 percent order growth in
Europe.
"There is just a confirmation of the theme of very strong
global growth," Sherin said in an interview.
INDUSTRIAL REVENUE UP
Fairfield, Connecticut-based GE reported net income of $3.03
billion, or 29 cents per share, down from $3.43 billion, or 31
cents per share, a year earlier. The results include a $200
million charge for exiting its Irish mortgage business, as well
as gains from the sale of NBC Universal and a finance unit.
Factoring out one-time items, earnings came to 34 cents per
share, topping the analysts' average forecast of 33 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Profit margins dipped in the quarter -- to 13.8 percent of
sales from 14.3 percent a year earlier, but Immelt said higher
selling prices would help the company reach its goal of boosting
overall 2012 profit margins to a target of 15.4 percent of
sales.
Revenue at the world's largest maker of jet engines and
electric turbines fell 8.2 percent to $35.2 billion, but was
above the $34.7 billion that Wall Street had anticipated.
The revenue decline reflects the continued scaling back of
GE Capital and the sale of a majority stake of the NBC Universal
entertainment business to Comcast Corp. Revenue at
GE's industrial businesses was up 14 percent.
"What was most impressive was organic growth," said Perry
Adams, senior vice president at Huntington Wealth Advisors in
Traverse City, Michigan. "Segment profits were up 14 percent,
and 11 percent of that was from organic growth -- just a really
solid quarter."
GE has made raising its dividend and buying back shares a
top priority for the year, with the goal of paying shareholders
back for the $12 billion in common stock that it sold in October
2008 during the financial crisis.
The company wants its GE Capital arm to resume paying a
share of its profit back to the parent company this year,
subject to approval by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is GE
Capital's regulator and is completing a review of its financial
position.
