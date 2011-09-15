* Says not worried about return to recession

* Growth "fairly good" outside U.S.

* To invest $1 billion in cancer R&D (Adds UPS, Cummins comments on economy, byline, updates shares)

By Nick Zieminski

NEW YORK, Sept 15 General Electric Co (GE.N) Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said he sees "good, decent economic growth everywhere," including the United States, and is not worried about the economy slipping back into recession.

Immelt spoke to reporters in New York on Thursday ahead of an event at which the largest U.S. conglomerate announced new investments in cancer research.

Asked whether he was worried about recession, Immelt answered, "No. Just because I see good, decent economic growth everywhere. Decent in the U.S., fairly good outside the U.S."

Immelt, a top adviser to the Obama administration on the economy and jobs, said the president's jobs council, which he chairs, would next present proposals that focus on small businesses and entrepreneurs.

He also addressed GE's plans to buy back the preferred shares it sold to investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) during the financial crisis. The Fairfield, Connecticut-based company on Tuesday said it would redeem the shares for $3.3 billion, plus unpaid dividends, on Oct. 17.

"It was good when we did it, it was good when we exited," Immelt said of the shares, which GE issued at a time when it needed to raise cash to protect its GE Capital finance arm.

GE shares, a component of the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI, were up 2.7 percent in afternoon trading at $16.07.

Though Immelt did not elaborate why he felt U.S. economic growth was decent, his comments square with those from other U.S. business leaders in recent days.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) said on Thursday it was on track for record earnings this year. Its chief financial officer, Kurt Kuehn, said the U.S. economy would return to pre-recession growth levels within a year to 18 months. [ID:nS1E78C0SB]

Engine maker Cummins Inc (CMI.N) said this week North American construction markets are still weak but that the truck market is recovering, and said it would more than double its overall sales from 2010 to 2015. [ID:nS1E78C0HC]

The confidence of executives at major U.S. industrial and transportation companies may indicate companies are becoming more comfortable managing in times of volatile markets and muted investor confidence.

Speaking to investors in New York on Tuesday, Cummins Chief Operating Officer Tom Linebarger said the company "has demonstrated increased resilience to volatility."

UPS shares were down 0.2 percent in afternoon trading at $66.02 while Cummins shares were up 3.6 percent at $97.55, both on the New York Stock Exchange.

$1 BLN FOR CANCER RESEARCH

Immelt spoke at an event to unveil a pair of investments in cancer research. GE said it would invest $1 billion over five years in research and development for cancer detection and treatment technology, with an initial emphasis on breast cancer.

"Competitively it's very important," said GE Healthcare Chief Executive John Dineen, who added that GE has used acquisitions to move into new areas of medical diagnostics.

"The world of diagnostics is going beyond traditional radiology into molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, particularly in the case of cancer. It's a very heterogenous disease, it's a very personal disease."

Dineen also said healthcare institutions in the United States and in emerging markets continue to buy GE's technology but said, "Europe is more challenged because they're public healthcare systems."

The conglomerate will also contribute $50 million to an open innovation challenge, with another initial $50 million coming from venture capital partners. The program aims to identify and market new ideas for diagnosing breast cancer.

GE's venture capital partners include Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Venrock, Mohr Davidow and MPM Capital.

The challenge is similar to one introduced last year to fund promising technologies related to a smart electrical grid. GE and its partners have said they would provide about $200 million in funding for start-ups working on commercial products to reduce energy use. (Additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, John Stoll in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave Zimmerman and Steve Orlofsky)