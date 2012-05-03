* CEO says Europe is going to be slow growth "for a long
time"
* Developing economies remain a key focus
* Company plans to continue pruning back GE Capital
By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, May 3 General Electric Co
expects Europe to experience an extended period of slow economic
growth, but sees Algeria, South Africa, Turkey, Venezuela,
Indonesia and Peru as the next markets where the company is
likely to reach the billion-dollar revenue mark.
"Europe is going to be slow growth for a long time. If they
allow a bank to bust like what happened here in September 2008,
it could be worse. So count on Europe being slow," said the
company's chief executive, Jeff Immelt, at a conference on
managing risk in New York, organized by the Simon Graduate
School of Business.
The collapse of Wall Street investment bank Lehman Brothers
at that time helped set off the global financial crisis.
The largest U.S. conglomerate has increasingly focused its
growth efforts on so-called resource-rich countries that have
large supplies of energy or minerals.
GE aims to focus its acquisition efforts on buying new data
analytics technologies, but Immelt does not expect the maker of
products ranging from jet engines to light bulbs to transform
itself into a software company.
He emphasized that GE's current priority is on raising its
dividend, not making deals.
"I'm not going to do a big acquisition," Immelt said on
Thursday.
Immelt added that he believes the financial services
industry is in a period of "tremendous flux," and as a result
the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company will continue its
efforts to prune back its GE Capital finance arm.
Developing economies remain a key focus for GE, with seven
countries expected to generate around $1 billion in revenue for
the company by 2014, Immelt said, adding that the company moved
vice chairman John Rice to Hong Kong to communicate the
importance of such markets both to customers and within the
company.
Growth in developing economies could boost U.S. exports and
U.S. jobs, he said.
"The global trend is just unyielding," he said. "You can't
afford to under-resource there ... The penetration of cars in
India, the amount of people without electricity, these are the
things you have to be thinking about in terms of what's going to
be a game changer for this country."
GE has said it expects sales to rise 20 percent to 25
percent this year in Australia and other resource-rich countries
from Latin America to the Middle East, which are big buyers of
its heavy industrial equipment.
After spending the last two years revamping its broad lineup
to focus more closely on energy-related technologies, GE is now
building up its business in those regions, which it expects to
outperform not only its U.S. home market but also Asia.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York, writing by Scott
Malone in Boston; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave Zimmerman
and Bernard Orr)