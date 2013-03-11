BOSTON, March 11 Political uncertainty in the
United States could prompt corporate America to throttle back on
capital spending, the chief executive of General Electric Co
warned in his annual letter to shareholders.
"The U.S. faces more major 'political storms' this year: the
fiscal situation, repeated debt-limit controversy and tax
reform. We fear that this uncertainty will impact capital
investment," CEO Jeff Immelt said in a copy of the letter
provided to Reuters on Monday.
The leaves the largest U.S. conglomerate more confident in
its growth in big developing markets including China, Africa and
the Middle East, Immelt said.
The world's largest maker of jet engines and electric
turbines regards boosting its dividend as a "clear priority"
over the next few years and plans to make "significant progress"
towards its goal of buying back shares to reduce its share count
to 10 billion, its level before the company sold additional
shares during the financial crisis, Immelt said.
GE shares were off 1 percent to $23.52 on Monday.