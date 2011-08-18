* Would welcome elimination of loopholes with rate cut
* Sees Germany, U.K, Japan as tax models
* "Rubbish" that gov't could do more to spur investment
By Scott Malone
HANOVER, N.H., Aug 18 The United States needs
to reform its corporate tax code and should consider
eliminating all loopholes that allow companies to pay less than
the statutory rate, General Electric Co (GE.N)'s chief said.
The largest U.S. conglomerate would accept the elimination
of loopholes "in a heartbeat" if it was coupled with a lowering
of the statutory 35 percent rate, Jeff Immelt told a group of
students on Thursday.
"Corporate tax in this country needs to be reformed,"
Immelt said at Dartmouth College, in Hanover, New Hampshire.
"Stuff that the deficit commission came up with, which was a
lower corporate tax rate ending every loophole, is what we
would take, with a territorial system, we would take in a
heartbeat. The fact is I'd take Germany's or Japan's or the
U.K.'s corporate tax policy today, sight unseen, without any
dispute, I would take any of those tax policies today."
A so-called Congressional "super committee" is working on a
way to find another $1.2 trillion in cuts from the nation's
budget over the next decade, terms that were part of the recent
deal to raise the U.S. debt limit and avoid a default. Existing
tax breaks for businesses and individuals cost the government
some $1 trillion per year, but Republicans may agree to cutting
those if the move is coupled with a reduction in the top tax
rates for companies and people. [ID:nN1E77F1LZ]
Immelt also acknowledged the criticism the world's largest
maker of jet engines and electric turbines came under this year
for its recent low tax rate. A study released in June by the
left-leaning research group Citizens for Tax Justice found that
GE had an effective tax rate of negative 61.3 percent in 2010,
making it one of at least eight big U.S. companies to record a
tax benefit rather than a bill for the year.
"GE has paid tens of billions of dollars in taxes over the
last decade," he told the crowd at the Ivy League university
where he played football as an undergraduate. "Our technique
for paying low taxes in 2009 and 2010 was writing off $32
billion (in losses) at our financial service business. I don't
recommend it."
Troubles at the GE Capital arm contributed significantly to
the company's woes during the financial crisis that sent its
shares to 18-year lows in early 2009. They have since rebounded
to almost three times their crisis level and closed at $15.34
on Thursday, down 5.5 percent on a day the U.S. stock market
dropped sharply.
'RUBBISH' THAT UNCERTAINTY HAMPERING INVESTMENT
Immelt, who leads a panel advising the Obama administration
on job creation, said he puts little stock in talk that the
government could do more to encourage companies to invest and
lower the nation's persistently high unemployment rate.
"A lot has been said that business isn't investing because
of uncertainty. I think that's rubbish," the 55-year-old CEO
said. "The government couldn't do anything to make me invest
and believe me the rest of the world isn't that stable either.
We've made our own choices that we're going to keep investing
regardless of what happens in Washington."
But in an uncharacteristically animated moment, he blasted
critics who contend that companies like GE that do much of
their sales outside the United States are hurting the economy.
He noted that GE sells 90 percent of its jet engines abroad but
manufacturers all of them in U.S. factories.
"That's not taking jobs out of the United States, that's
what we have to do," Immelt said. "We've gotten this psychotic
thing that anybody that does business outside the United States
is a heathen, anti-American ... I don't understand why we're
rooting against companies that are out there competing because
we're creating good jobs here."
(Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by Bernard Orr)