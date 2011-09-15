BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments on Mead Johnson deal
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says sees 3 percent like for like revenue growth in 2017
NEW YORK, Sept 15 General Electric Co (GE.N) Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said he sees "good, decent economic growth everywhere," including the United States, and is not worried about the economy slipping back into recession.
Immelt spoke to reporters in New York on Thursday ahead of an event where the largest U.S. conglomerate plans to announce new investments in cancer research. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York, writing by Scott Malone in Boston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 10 London property and investment company Great Portland Estates said it had sold the freehold of Rathbone Square to an entity owned by German real estate investment trust WestInvest Gesellschaft and property assets manager Deka Immobilien Investment for a headline price of 435 million pounds ($543 million).
Feb 10 Shell and partners will be able to expand the plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field off Norway, the Norwegian oil directorate said on Friday.