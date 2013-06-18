BRIEF-Goldstrike forms strategic alliance with Newmont and its unit
* Entered into a strategic alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation and its subsidiary, Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC
June 18 General Electric Co joined forces with Amazon Web Services on Tuesday to make a wide range of data on products, including jet engines and gas turbines, available online so they can be analyzed.
GE said Amazon Inc is the first online "cloud" service on which it will start creating an "Industrial Internet" to tap a market that analysts say could be worth hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the decade.
The deal will build on GE partnerships with IT infrastructure company Pivotal and consultant Accenture Plc , which will develop applications to help companies tap "big data" - a broad term for the use of vast amounts of stored information.
"It is only in the ability to quickly analyze, understand, and put machine-based data to work in real-time that points us to a society that benefits from the promise of big data," said Bill Ruh, vice president for GE's global software center.
According to technology research group Wikibon, industrial data is expected to grow at two times the rate of any other big data segment over the next decade.
Machine-based software and services will include capturing sensor data, performing local processes and real-time industrial analytics. Wikibon estimates total Industrial Internet technology spending will reach $514 billion by 2020.
GE said its platform will run across the conglomerate's interests, from healthcare to energy to transportation.
* On March 3, board voted to increase total number of directors constituting board from 9 to 11 directors - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2n6E9Hl Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 6 The Trump administration is reviewing the possibility of a key change to U.S. biofuels policy requested by oil refiners and Carl Icahn, the billionaire investor and special advisor on regulations to President Donald Trump, a White House official said on Monday.