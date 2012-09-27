(Corrects to show company not interested in big mining
acquisition)
CROTONVILLE, N.Y. Sept 27 General Electric Co
on Thursday raised its 2012 industrial revenue growth
forecast to 10 percent, the high end of its prior 5 to 10
percent range, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt told investors.
"We like the industrial portfolio and we think this is going
to deliver double-digit growth," Immelt said, referring to the
largest U.S. conglomerate's broad portfolio of industrial
products including jet engines and medical imaging devices.
The company would look to boost its presence in the mining
sector, and is not interested in buying "a big, underground,
mining company," Immelt said.
Like many big U.S. manufacturers, the world's biggest maker
of electric turbines has been coping with an uncertain economy
as worries about Europe's debt crisis and ongoing budget battles
in Washington make some customers wary of investing in new
equipment.
(Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)