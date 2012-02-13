* To invest $580 mln on U.S. aviation plants
* CEO Immelt to discuss moves in Washington on Monday
WASHINGTON Feb 13 General Electric Co
plans to hire 5,000 U.S. military veterans over the next
five years and to invest $580 million to expand its aviation
footprint in the United States this year.
The largest U.S. conglomerate unveiled the moves ahead of a
four-day meeting it is convening in Washington starting on
Monday to focus on boosting the U.S. economy, which has been
slow to recover from a brutal 2007-2009 recession.
"We should have the confidence to act and to restore
American competitiveness," Chief Executive Jeff Immelt, a top
adviser on jobs and the economy to President Barack Obama, said
in a statement.
The U.S. unemployment rate -- seen as the main barrier to a
move vibrant recovery -- fell to a near three-year low of 8.3
percent in January, helped in part by the manufacturing sector
adding about 50,000 workers. Even with that improvement, 23.8
million Americans remain out of work or underemployed, which is
keeping the economy a key issue heading into November's
presidential elections.
The world's largest maker of jet engines plans this year to
open three new U.S. aviation plants, in Ellisville, Mississippi;
Auburn, Alabama, and Dayton, Ohio. After cutting headcount
significantly during the recession -- as did its major peers
including United Technologies Corp and Caterpillar Inc
-- GE has added about 9,000 U.S. workers since 2009, and
has already announced plans to hire another 4,500 people.
The Fairfield, Connecticut-based company, whose operations
range from making loans to mid-sized businesses to manufacturing
railroad locomotives, plans to discuss these moves at the
Washington meeting. Boeing Co CEO James McNerney and Dow
Chemical Co CEO Andrew Liveris are also scheduled to
speak.
(Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)