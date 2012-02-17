BRIEF-Canada's competition bureau sues Hudson's Bay over alleged deceptive regular price claims
* Canada's competition bureau sues Hudson's Bay over alleged deceptive regular price claims and clearance sales
Feb 17 General Electric Co's financial services arm will open a new technology center in New Orleans, creating 300 jobs over three years, the largest U.S. conglomerate said on Friday.
The center, which will open in mid-2012, will focus on creating new software and processes for the GE Capital business, the company said.
GE chief executive Jeff Immelt said this week wage differences between the United States and other countries were narrowing and it saw an opportunity to bring jobs back to the United States. The company said it plans to hire some 5,000 military veterans over the next five years.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Canada's competition bureau sues Hudson's Bay over alleged deceptive regular price claims and clearance sales
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures were nearly unchanged on Wednesday as traders bet the central bank would maintain its pace of rate cuts later in the day. According to Reuters calculations, rate future yields indicated an 85 percent probability of a 75 basis-point cut to the benchmark Selic overnight lending rate, to 12.25 percent. Some investors had speculated the bank could increase the pace of loosening to a brisk 100
* Shares rise 7.8 pct to 14-month high (Adds details, background, shares)