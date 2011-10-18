* To boost capacity in Pennsylvania, Texas

* Aims to hire 360 workers in Pennsylvania

Oct 18 General Electric Co's (GE.N) railroad locomotive unit unveiled plans on Tuesday to invest $131 million in Pennsylvania and Texas to allow it to build more locomotives as well as equipment used in mining vehicles, the largest U.S. conglomerate said on Tuesday.

The business unit, which has seen revenue soar some 45 percent through the first half of 2011, plans to hire about 360 people in Erie, Pennsylvania, some 200 of whom will replace workers that took early retirement offers.

These investments are in addition to GE's disclosure last month that it would invest about $200 million in plants in Fort Worth, Texas, and Erie.

GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt is a top adviser to U.S. President Barack Obama on jobs and the economy. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)