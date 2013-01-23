BRIEF-Fairmont Resources requests and receives extension for Grabasa Acquisition
* Fairmont Resources Inc. (Tsx-V: FMR) requests and receives extension for Grabasa Acquisition
Jan 24 Toshiba Corp and General Electric Co will begin discussions to form a joint venture to develop and sell fossil-fuel power equipment, the Nikkei reported.
The two companies aim to jointly develop highly efficient combined cycle gas turbine equipment, and plan to have equal stakes in the unit, which may be launched as early as this year, the business daily said.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Hitachi Ltd said in November they would combine their thermal power businesses to compete against overseas rivals Siemens and GE, which are winning deals even in the Japanese firms' backyard.
* Fairmont Resources Inc. (Tsx-V: FMR) requests and receives extension for Grabasa Acquisition
* Shares rise 14 pct to near record levels (Adds estimate on value of chemicals division, details on advisers, political reaction)
March 9 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's biggest publicly traded oil producer, has agreed to pay Italy's Eni $2.8 billion for a 25 percent stake in a giant Mozambique gas field to strengthen its position supplying rich Asian markets.