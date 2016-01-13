PARIS Jan 13 General Electric plans to
cut 6,500 jobs in Europe over the next two years, including 765
in France, a spokesman for the company in France said on
Wednesday.
The spokesman added that GE was sticking to its pledge to
create 1,000 net jobs in France in the next three years as part
of its recent acquisition of Alstom's energy business.
He said that unions had been informed on Tuesday and that
talks would start on Wednesday.
"This is a plan, which could change following discussion
with employee representatives," he said.
(Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac in Strasbourg and Gwenaelle
Barzic in Paris; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James
Regan)