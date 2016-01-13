PARIS Jan 13 General Electric plans to cut 6,500 jobs in Europe over the next two years, including 765 in France, a spokesman for the company in France said on Wednesday.

The spokesman added that GE was sticking to its pledge to create 1,000 net jobs in France in the next three years as part of its recent acquisition of Alstom's energy business.

He said that unions had been informed on Tuesday and that talks would start on Wednesday.

"This is a plan, which could change following discussion with employee representatives," he said. (Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac in Strasbourg and Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)