FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich, Sept 30 General
Electric Co (GE.N) may lease costly vehicle batteries to
electric-car buyers, joining other companies looking to get
more people to buy alternative-energy automobiles.
The largest U.S. conglomerate is just at the "thinking
stage" of such a move, said Mark Little, head of GE's research
and development efforts, on Friday at an event at Nissan Motor
Co's (7201.T) research center near Detroit.
GE makes batteries and is one of the biggest investors in
Massachusetts-based battery maker A123 Systems Inc. AONE.O
A battery leasing program is a venture that could allow GE
to show off its range of businesses, from its industrial core
which could be influential in manufacturing the batteries, to
its GE Capital finance arm which could support the leasing.
These kinds of batteries are relatively new to the auto
industry, leading to a level of skepticism among consumers.
Questions about durability and performance could be addressed
if buyers were simply asked to lease the battery that came with
the electric vehicle.
"The life span and the performance of the batteries is not
well understood," Little said. "We may be better off owning the
asset."
He did not comment on how far along GE is in its
consideration of leasing, and did not provide a timetable for
entering the business.
Little did point to GE's approximately 6 percent stake in
A123, a 10-year-old lithium-ion battery maker that went public
in 2009, as a position GE can use as it digs deeper into the
electric-vehicle market. Little said that GE has "no interest
in being in the car business."
Little is an A123 board member. GE's involvement in the
company dates back to its venture-capital investment before
A123 went public, and Little advised GE when they invested in
the start-up.
Talk about electric-vehicle battery leasing has come up in
the auto industry in recent years as top automakers unveiled
plans to launch vehicles like the Nissan Leaf and General
Motors Co's (GM.N) Chevrolet Volt. A variety of companies,
including Palo Alto, California-based Better Place and Nissan,
have proposed battery leasing programs as a way to ease anxiety
about electric cars.
Electric cars have been slow to catch on. In the U.S., a
lack of available models, skimpy infrastructure, relatively low
gasoline costs and high vehicle sticker prices are factors
holding back demand for such vehicles. Nissan has sold 7,000
Leaf electric vehicles in the United States since launching it
10 months ago.
On Friday, GE said it is embarking on a two-year research
project with Nissan that could help it better understand energy
demands of electric vehicles and their owners. GE attempted to
partner with Chrysler Group LLC a few years ago on hybrid
vehicle programs, but that relationship failed to pan out.
