By Ernest Scheyder
April 8 General Electric Co is buying
oilfield pump maker Lufkin Industries Inc for $2.98
billion, sharply increasing its presence in the fast-growing
market to extract oil and natural gas from shale rock, the
conglomerate said on Monday.
Lufkin's pumps, also known as artificial lift products, are
commonly seen seesawing back and forth on top of energy wells to
pull oil and natural gas to the surface.
The deal, which the parties expect to close by June, is GE's
first major acquisition since the conglomerate sold its
remaining stake in NBC Universal two months ago and will nearly
double revenues of the company's Oil & Gas unit. CEO Jeff Immelt
has spoken openly of GE's plans to focus more on growth in the
energy-rich shale fields of North Dakota, Texas and elsewhere in
the United States.
GE Oil & Gas will become the company's third-largest
manufacturing unit by revenue behind the power and water and
aviation units. It has been growing at a breakneck clip, posting
a 16 percent jump in revenue from 2011 to 2012.
The unit posted 2012 revenue of $1.92 billion, and Lufkin
had 2012 revenue of about $1.3 billion.
Immelt said last fall that GE would seek acquisitions in the
$1 billion to $3 billion range. Natural gas development is "the
place to play both in terms of the U.S. and the rest of the
world," he told analysts at the time.
Lufkin, named for its hometown in Texas, was founded in 1902
to make railroad equipment. The company expanded into oil pumps
in 1925 and stayed private until launching an initial public
offering in 1990.
GE has spent about $11 billion in acquisitions since 2007 to
boost its presence in the oil and gas business, which is its
fastest-growing and accounts for about 10 percent of its
revenue.
"There's certainly a big premium here for Lufkin, but I
don't think they overpaid," said Oliver Pursche, president of
Gary Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York, which
owns GE shares.
"I think you're going to see a significant increase in M&A
activity by a lot of similar firms, because that's the only way
they're going to grow" in the oil and natural gas industry, he
said.
The Lufkin deal is a positive use for GE's $125.7 billion
cash pile at a time of cheap interest rates, Pursche said.
GE's energy business also makes underground pumps that pull
oil and gas to the surface, as well as wellheads, compressors
and filters.
"This (Lufkin) deal is really going to round out our
portfolio," Daniel Heintzelman, head of GE Oil & Gas, said in an
interview. Heintzelman, who joined GE in 1979, is a member of
the company's corporate executive council and previously worked
with GE's aircraft engine business.
GE expects the oil pump market to grow at 12 percent to 13
percent per year for at least the next decade, said Heintzelman,
citing statistics that at least 94 percent of oil wells will
need pumps or lifts at least once in their lifetime.
Lufkin has "a great brand in the marketplace, and we hope to
build on that," Heintzelman said.
GE has not decided whether it will keep the Lufkin brand
name or retain the company's executives, but it is inclined to
keep staff members, Heintzelman said.
"Talent in this industry, people in this industry, are
crucial," he said.
Lufkin's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates on
demand for its pumping equipment from companies operating in
energy-rich shale fields such as North Dakota's Bakken and the
Eagle Ford in Texas, despite a slowdown in overall drilling
activity.
However, the company estimated that a slow recovery in the
stalled U.S. onshore drilling would dent profits this quarter.
Lufkin primarily operates in North America, and GE plans to
export the company's pumps and other technology to energy fields
all over the world, Heintzelman said.
The offer is higher than Lufkin's intrinsic value of $70.98
per share as measured by Thomson Reuters StarMine.
The StarMine model is a measure of a stock's current value
when considering analysts' growth estimates for five years, and
then modeling the typical growth trajectory over a longer period
of time.
The deal values Lufkin at $88.50 per share, a premium of
more than 38 percent to the stock's Friday close. Lufkin shares
rose 37.5 percent to $87.90 in afternoon trading, while GE were
up 0.5 percent to $23.04.
Simmons & Co advised Lufkin, while Goldman Sachs and
Deutsche Bank advised GE.