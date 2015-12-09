SEOUL Dec 9 General Electric Co will
sell a 43 percent stake in unlisted Hyundai Capital to Hyundai
Motor Group and Taiwan's Fubon Group for up to 1.4 trillion won
($1.19 billion), the Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday,
citing unnamed sources.
A unit of GE Capital International Holdings Corp, part of
GE, currently owns 43.3 percent of auto loan firm Hyundai
Capital. GE plans to sell a 23 percent stake to Hyundai Motor
Group and a 20 percent stake to Fubon Group, the Korea Economic
Daily said.
Hyundai Motor Group, which already owns 56.5 percent of the
company, declined to comment. GE and Fubon could not be
immediately reached for comment.
($1 = 1,179.4900 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee)