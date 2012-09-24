* Sale shifts to GE Capital Retail Bank, from GE Capital
Bank
* FDIC approval no longer required after shift, MetLife says
Sept 24 MetLife Inc and General Electric
Co have tweaked the terms of a deal in which the U.S.
life insurer is selling $7 billion in bank deposits to the
conglomerate, a move MetLife said would change the regulator in
charge of approving the deal.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency will now be
responsible for approving the deal, first announced in December,
rather than the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, MetLife said in
a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late
on Friday.
Under the new structure, GE Capital Retail Bank, rather than
GE Capital Bank, will buy MetLife's banking deposits - a move
GE's finance arm is making to become less dependent on sales of
commercial paper and bonds.
The retail bank is regulated by the Comptroller of the
Currency, while GE Capital Bank answers to the FDIC, said GE
spokesman Russell Wilkerson.
One brokerage said the delays appeared to be related to the
GE side of the deal, and that the change may expedite the
process.
"Our understanding has been that the FDIC has been requiring
additional information from GE Capital Bank, not from (MetLife),
and that this has been holding up the approval process," Sandler
O'Neill said in a note on Monday. "The OCC was also involved in
the prior review, so we believe that an approval of the sale to
a different subsidiary of GE Capital may take less time."
GE's Wilkerson declined to comment on whether the FDIC had
been slow to approve the deal. An FDIC spokesman had no
immediate comment on whether the change would accelerate the
process.
GE'S DEPOSIT SHIFT
Prior to the 2008 financial crisis, GE Capital's strategy
was to trade on its parent company's then-"AAA" credit rating to
borrow money at low interest rates and then lend it out at
higher rates.
However, the giant industrial company lost that top-notch
credit rating during the crisis - Standard & Poor's now rates it
"AA+" while Moody's Investor Service has an "Aa3" rating on the
company - making that a less appealing strategy. GE has also
sought to limit its dependence on borrowing. Chief Executive
Jeff Immelt said in May the company aims eventually to cut the
amount of short-term commercial paper it issues to $25 billion,
down from $43 billion at the end of the second quarter and $105
billion in early 2008 before the financial crisis.
Acquiring MetLife's deposits would give GE a "low-cost
funding source," said analyst Brian Langenberg of Langenberg &
Co.
METLIFE WANTS TO MOVE ON
MetLife is eager to get rid of its banking operations so it
can move forward with a plan to raise its dividend and buy back
shares, a move the Federal Reserve has thwarted repeatedly.
The Fed blocked MetLife last autumn on the grounds that the
company should face stress testing, and then again earlier this
year after the company failed those stress tests. Senior MetLife
executives argued in response that the Fed should not be using
bank metrics to evaluate insurers, but to no avail.
The largest life insurer in the United States has already
shut down its mortgage operations, and after selling the
deposits business, would be able to surrender its bank holding
company charter.
With the bank charter out of the way, analysts expect
MetLife to raise its dividend about 49 percent and to buy back
around $2 billion in stock.
MetLife's shares rose 1.5 percent to $35.40 in afternoon
trading, outpacing the rest of the sector. The stock is up 13.6
percent in 2012, underperforming gains of nearly 16 percent for
the S&P insurance industry index.
GE was down 16 cents at $22.37 on the New York Stock
Exchange, roughly in line with its peers. Its shares have risen
almost 26 percent since the start of the year, more than double
the 11 percent rise of the Dow Jones industrial average.