CROTONVILLE, N.Y., Sept 27 General Electric Co
expects to close its acquisition of $7 billion of bank
deposits from MetLife Inc in a "reasonable timeframe,"
its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
GE, the largest U.S. conglomerate, this week agreed with
MetLife to change the structure of the deal, making it subject
to the approval by the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency, rather than the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, a move
intended to speed approval of the deal, which was agreed to in
December.
"We're reasonably confident that we're going to have this
closed and we're going to go through the regulatory process,"
GE's CFO, Keith Sherin, told an investor meeting at the
company's training center in Crotonville, New York.
GE wants to buy the bank deposits as part of its effort to
make GE Capital less dependent on short-term borrowings to fund
its loans.