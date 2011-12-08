* Will employ 700 people initially
* To focus on systems to track, share patient data
Dec 8 General Electric Co (GE.N) and Microsoft
Corp (MSFT.O) are forming a joint venture to develop and sell
software systems to make it easier for healthcare providers to
to store, access and share patient information.
The 50-50 venture, which is yet to be named, will initially
employ about 700 people and be based near Microsoft's
headquarters in Redmond, Washington, the companies said on
Thursday.
The goal is to develop open software systems that would
allow multiple healthcare providers to track patients -- for
example, allowing a diabetic patient's primary care physician
to see how recently he or she has been to the podiatrist to
check blood flow to his or her feet.
"Part of the problem in healthcare is there's so many
doctors; there's so much information to bring together. There's
not a single place for that," said Michael Simpson, a GE
Healthcare executive who will serve as chief executive of the
new venture when it begins operations next year. "When you talk
about how do you bend the cost curve, it's not about making big
monolithic systems; it's about joining systems and aggregating
the data together so that people can make better decisions."
The two companies, who would not disclose the financial
terms of the deal, said they are rolling Microsoft's Amalga,
Verence and Expresso systems, as well as GE's eHealth and
Qualibria systems.
GE, whose core healthcare business is making
medical-imaging devices, has been stepping up its presence in
healthcare computer systems in recent years. The largest U.S.
conglomerate in 2009 formed a joint venture with chipmaker
Intel Corp (INTC.O) to develop devices to allow doctors to
monitor patients' health remotely.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)