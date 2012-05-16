* To buy Australia's Industrea in $700 mln deal
* Moves step up GE's presence in mining equipment sector
By Scott Malone
May 15 General Electric Co said on
Tuesday it was buying two mining equipment firms, Australia's
Industrea Ltd for $700 million as well as a privately
held U.S. company, as it seeks to boost its presence in a $61
billion industry.
Chief Executive Jeff Immelt has stepped up GE's presence in
resource rich countries, including the oil-rich Middle East,
although the company has stepped back from large-scale
acquisitions after making an $11 billion wave of takeovers in
the energy sector in 2010 and 2011.
In addition to Industrea, which makes equipment used in the
underground portion of mines, GE has also signed a binding
letter of intent to buy Fairchild International of Glen Lyn,
Virginia, for an undisclosed sum.
The two businesses will be folded into GE's transportation
unit, which also makes railroad locomotives, heightening that
division's competition with fellow U.S. blue chip Caterpillar
Inc. GE already makes power systems, as well as water
purification equipment used in mining.
Industrea mainly sells to customers in Australia and China -
two markets that Fairfield, Connecticut-based GE has highlighted
as key growth opportunities, said Lorenzo Simonelli, president
and chief executive of GE Transportation.
"Australia is an interesting marketplace for us and for the
rest of GE," Simonelli said in an interview. GE will aim to
distribute its products to a wider range of countries, he said.
Immelt has said he is interested in buying small companies
with interesting technology that GE can grow, and has repeatedly
told investors he is not planning to do a "big deal" in 2012.
GE said it expects both deals to close later this year.
($1 = 1.0024 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)