YANGON Feb 27 The medical equipment
division of General Electric Co. has reached a deal with
a local partner to sell its products in Myanmar and said it
could expand further as the country continues to open up to the
outside world.
GE Healthcare appointed Sea Lion Co. Ltd on Saturday as the
national dealer for its products in Myanmar.
Although the U.S. government still has sanctions on
investment in the country, foreign businesses are starting to
test the waters because of political and economic reforms under
a new civilian government in office since last March.
Foreign governments have said they would monitor elections
on April 1 and if they are deemed free and fair, some could
start to lift or soften sanctions.
Asked about GE Healthcare's plans, regional spokesman Khor
Jiak Woen said by email: "We have decided to permit the sale of
GE Healthcare equipment and services into Myanmar. We will
continue to carefully monitor developments in Myanmar and will
decide when to permit the sale of other GE products and services
as conditions evolve."
In a statement to mark the venture with Sea Lion, David
Utama, the CEO of GE Healthcare ASEAN, stressed the company
could help modernise Myanmar's healthcare system with its
medical imaging products and information technology.
(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing
by Matt Driskill)