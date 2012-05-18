HONG KONG May 18 GE is working with the
government of Myanmar on possible infrastructure projects, its
vice-chairman said on Friday, a day after the United States said
it had suspended sanctions barring U.S. investment in the poor
Southeast Asian country.
"We are looking at healthcare. We are working with the
government on energy. Eventually we will look into all of the
infrastructure businesses," John Rice, who is based in Hong
Kong, told Reuters on the sidelines of a business event.
"We are looking at Yangon's power needs, working with the
ministry and the government to figure out how we can help reduce
some of the shortage."
Rice, who runs GE's global operations, said he visited
Myanmar about a month ago.
