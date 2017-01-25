Jan 25 The Boston Celtics will wear General
Electric Co's corporate logo on their jerseys during
basketball games beginning next season, the NBA franchise
announced on Wednesday.
The National Basketball Association is the first major North
American pro sports league to allow advertising on game uniforms
as a way to add another revenue stream, a practice that is far
more common internationally.
The sponsorship is part of a three-year trial that will
begin with the 2017-2018 season. GE moved its headquarters to
Boston in 2016.
The Celtics are the third team to sell a jersey sponsorship,
joining the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers'
jersey will be sponsored by online ticket exchange StubHub,
while the Kings cut a deal with local agricultural brand, Blue
Diamond Growers. All of the patches will appear on the front of
the jerseys.
The Celtics' deal with GE covers the three years of the
pilot program. Neither team has disclosed the value of the
sponsorship, but media outlets ESPN and Sports Business Journal
have reported the deals are going for roughly $5 million for
each season.
Teams are responsible for selling their own sponsorship
patches, which will be only 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches in size,
much smaller than the kind used by European soccer clubs.
The sponsorship patch will not appear on the retail versions
of the jerseys, though teams are permitted to sell
sponsored-patch jerseys in their arena-owned retail outlets.
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; editing by Anna Driver and David
Gregorio)