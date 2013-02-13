Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 13 General Electric Co expects to return about $18 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments as a result of its deal to sell its remaining stake in NBC Universal to Comcast Corp, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on Wednesday.
The largest U.S. conglomerate will pay about $3.2 billion in cash taxes on the proceeds of the deal, which it expects to close next month, GE officials told investors on a conference call.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.