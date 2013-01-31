BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
ABUJA Jan 31 Nigeria signed a memorandum of understanding with General Electric on Thursday for $1 billion of investment over the next five years into a factory in the southeast, the trade ministry said.
"The deal ... is expected to create 2,300 jobs and make Nigeria the regional hub for GE's manufacturing service and innovation in Africa," the ministry said in a statement.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.