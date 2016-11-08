ABUJA Nov 8 Nigeria's upper house of parliament
will investigate a railway concession the government wants to
grant to U.S. firm General Electric over possible
violations by Nigerian officials, lawmakers said on Tuesday.
The lower house had already launched a similar inquiry last
month into talks between the government and GE on a railway
concession deal worth around $2 billion.
Nigeria has been looking for partners to overhaul its ageing
railway system, which was built mainly by British colonial
rulers before independence in 1960.
The Senate wants to investigate whether the government had
violated rules by opening talks with the U.S. firm without
consulting parliament or other state bodies, lawmakers said.
"The Ministry of Transport has violated the provisions of
the Public Enterprises Act, 1999 by unilaterally engaging the
General Electric for the concessioning the of the Western
(Lagos-Kano) and Eastern (Port Harcourt-Maiduguri) rail lines,"
a motion approved by Senators said.
It refers to two north-south rail lines the government wants
GE to rebuild. The lawmakers did not make any allegations of
wrongdoing against the firm.
The government said last month more talks were needed with
GE on the possible concession.
Nigeria, suffering from a slump in crude exports, wants to
boost exports of non-oil products but lacks roads or functioning
railways.
It has already signed two deals worth around $5 billion with
China Civil Engineering Construction Corp (CCECC), part of
China's state-owned railway construction firm, to modernise
several railway lines, the Nigerian Transport Ministry has said.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)