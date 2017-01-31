FLORENCE Italy Jan 31 Activity in offshore oil and gas fields is expected to pick up in 2018 and 2019 as companies revive investments after several years of low energy prices, Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive of GE Oil and Gas told Reuters on Tuesday.

Simonelli, who said GE was on track to complete the merger of its oil and gas services with Baker Hughes in mid 2017, expects GE's activity in the sector to slow down this year versus 2016 as the projects pipeline dwindles.

"2017 is about rebuilding the backlog as you start seeing projects re-emerge in the second half of 2017," Simonelli told Reuters at the GE Oil and Gas annual meeting in Florence.

"We're already seeing some of our customers look at offshore, look at deepwater and we anticipate as you go out into 2018-19 the projects will start to happen." (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter)