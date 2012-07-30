July 30 General Electric Co sold about
$100 million of lights, power supplies and medical devices for
the London Olympic Games, less than for Beijing's massive
build-out but still enough to justify the largest U.S.
conglomerate's sponsorship, officials said on Monday.
Since signing on as a top-level Olympic sponsor in 2005, GE
has generated about $1 billion in revenue from selling equipment
for the stadiums and athlete villages in Torino, Beijing and
Vancouver -- with about half that amount coming from China's
2008 games.
"At the time when Beijing went for the Olympics, they
invested a lot. There was just a lot more to be built and
developed," said Beth Comstock, GE's chief marketing officer.
"London has a much more measured approach in terms of
infrastructure, but we certainly are happy that we
participated."
The backers of the London games spent about $14 billion in
building new Olympic venues and overhauling existing sites, well
less than the estimated $40 billion that China spent.
The Fairfield, Connecticut-based company declined to say how
much it paid for its Olympic sponsorship -- Olympic contracts
prohibit sponsors from disclosing the amount -- but said the
revenue generated from Olympic projects has justified its
sponsorship.
"It has been a good return for us," said Comstock. "It has
been easily justifiable, a no-brainer in terms of the return."
GE's sponsorship contract runs through 2020. While the
world's largest maker of electric turbines and jet engines no
longer owns a majority stake in U.S. Olympic broadcaster NBC
Universal -- now majority owned by Comcast Corp -- it
is still finding that the sponsorship has paid off, Comstock
said.
That is largely because the Olympics gives it a chance to
show off its ability to sell into large-scale projects. GE has
made a practice of pitching its wares directly to governments in
emerging markets, from Saudi Arabia to China, for large-scale
infrastructure projects like power plants and water purification
systems, Comstock said.
The 11 top-level Olympic sponsors also include McDonald's
Corp, Dow Chemical Co and Visa Inc.
(Reporting By Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)