Sept 20 General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Tuesday that its energy unit had secured $3 billion in new orders for products including gas and wind turbines as well as equipment used in gas production and power-grid management.

The orders included commitments worth more than $1 billion to supply turbines and undersea drilling equipment to Brazil and for $300 million worth of turbines to Egypt.

Profit at the energy unit fell 14 percent through the first half of the year, as it bore high costs to integrated GE's recent $11 billion wave of acquisitions in the sector and saw weak demand for electricity-producing wind turbines. But the largest U.S. conglomerate said in July that it expected the business to resume profit growth in the second half of 2011.

The Fairfield, Connecticut-based company disclosed the orders ahead of a meeting with analysts and investors at its training campus in Crotonville, New York. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)