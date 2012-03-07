RIO DE JANEIRO, March 7 General Electric
Co expects significant revenue growth in Latin America
over the coming years, as it sells equipment into pipeline and
biofuel projects.
"The Latin American economy is half the size of the U.S. And
there is two times the population; that's an important
opportunity," said Reinaldo Garcia, who serves as chief
executive of the largest U.S. conglomerate's Latin American
operations.
"Peru gas is often overlooked, but it represents a $1
billion GE opportunity," Garcia said, referring to Peru's Kuntur
pipeline project, at a GE investor briefing in Rio de Janeiro.
The maker of equipment ranging from electric turbines to
water treatment equipment sees $5 billion of opportunities in
treatment of ethanol production waste water and byproducts.
"People don't realize that half the cars here (in Brazil)
run on pure ethanol," Garcia said.
Despite this, the biggest opportunities in Latin America are
in oil and natural gas, he said. In Brazil oil output is
expected to triple by 2020 to 7.6 million barrels a day, led by
GE clients Petrobras, Brazil's state-led oil company,
and OGX Petroleo, he said.
(Reporting By Jeb Blount, writing by Scott Malone, editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)