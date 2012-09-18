Thailand's PTT interested in Petronas offshore gas stake
Feb 22 Thailand's PTT Pcl is interested in bidding for a stake in the SK316 offshore gas block in Malaysia's state of Sarawak, Chief Executive Thewin Wongwanich said on Wednesday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 18 General Electric Co has signed a contract to supply 2.3 billion reais ($1.14 bln) in equipment to Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras according to a report distributed to reporters on Tuesday.
Feb 22 Thailand's PTT Pcl is interested in bidding for a stake in the SK316 offshore gas block in Malaysia's state of Sarawak, Chief Executive Thewin Wongwanich said on Wednesday.
ADEN, Feb 22 Yemen's deputy chief of staff was killed on Wednesday when the armed Houthi movement battling government forces fired a ballistic missile at an army camp on the Red Sea coast, according to a military source.
* Data due Thursday, day later than usual due to Monday holiday (Updates prices)