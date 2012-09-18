Thailand's PTT interested in Petronas offshore gas stake
Feb 22 Thailand's PTT Pcl is interested in bidding for a stake in the SK316 offshore gas block in Malaysia's state of Sarawak, Chief Executive Thewin Wongwanich said on Wednesday.
* Largest deal yet between GE, Petrobras
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 18 General Electric Co has signed a contract to supply 2.3 billion reais ($1.14 billion) in equipment to Brazil's state-led oil firm Petrobras according to a release distributed to reporters on Tuesday.
U.S. conglomerate GE will supply Petrobras with 380 oil exploration systems, the report said, as the oil giant tries to boost output. The deal is the largest between the two companies, which signed a similar accord worth $250 million in 2009.
The release said that 75 percent of the equipment's value would be produced locally to comply with Brazil's national content laws that were set up to protect local industry.
