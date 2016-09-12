NEW YORK, Sept 12 General Electric Co is partnering with Mexican national power company CFE to help improve the efficiency of its electrical system, the leader of GE's power business said on Monday.

Under a two-year agreement, GE will provide software and data analysis to CFE, Steve Bolze, chief executive officer of GE Power, said in an interview.

