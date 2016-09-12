UPDATE 2-Oil extends declines on rising U.S. output
* OPEC cuts will quickly reduce global crude inventory -ANZ (Updates prices)
NEW YORK, Sept 12 General Electric Co is partnering with Mexican national power company CFE to help improve the efficiency of its electrical system, the leader of GE's power business said on Monday.
Under a two-year agreement, GE will provide software and data analysis to CFE, Steve Bolze, chief executive officer of GE Power, said in an interview.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Christine Murray in Mexico City; editing by Grant McCool)
* OPEC cuts will quickly reduce global crude inventory -ANZ (Updates prices)
LONDON, Jan 30 Efforts to stem the world's surplus of crude oil have thus far only moderately balanced the market - but have turned typically lower-quality crude into the most sought after barrels.
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.