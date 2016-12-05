(In 12th paragraph, corrects name to Deb Frodl, not Debs Frond,
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK Dec 5 General Electric's sales
of power plant upgrades would not suffer much if the United
States bailed out of climate change treaties under a Trump
administration as utilities still want the economic benefits
that come with modernizations, GE's power services chief said on
Monday.
President-elect Donald Trump has called global warming a
hoax and threatened to quit climate accords, though he recently
said he is keeping an "open mind."
But even if Trump took the United States out of the 2015
Paris climate deal, that would not necessarily cut demand for
plant improvements, GE said.
"We see the demand being very robust for products that can
lower emissions and increase efficiency," Paul McElhinney, Chief
Executive of GE's $15 billion power services business, said in a
TV interview with Reuters.
"I don't actually see anything happening domestically in the
U.S. as having a dramatic impact."
GE was on Monday due to release a study, seen by Reuters,
that shows global CO2 emissions could be cut by 10 percent if
current technology to increase the efficiency of a coal and
gas-fired power plant were installed in every plant now
operating.
Such upgrades cost about $55 million for a coal plant and
$10 million for a natural gas plant, GE said.
GE expects to land contracts worth about $500 million in
coming weeks, including a $300 million deal to upgrade two UK
power plants operated by Uniper SE of Germany,
McElhinney said.
Hardware upgrades combined with new software can increase
efficiency at coal plants about 4 percentage points and at gas
plants about 3.3 percentage points, GE said.
GE expects more coal plants to be built over the next 25
years. Demand is particularly strong in China, India, South
Africa, Southeast Asia and North Asia.
Power utilities there face rising power demands and want
improvements to wring more electricity from existing turbines
and generators, while also helping comply with climate rules,
McElhinney said.
Demand for renewable energy such as wind and solar is
increasing and now accounts for half of all new electric
capacity, said Deb Frodl, executive director of GE's
Ecomagination business, which focuses on environmental strategy.
GE's potential market for power plant equipment sales more
than doubled to $53 billion a year with the 2015 acquisition of
power assets from Alstom, McElhinney said.
GE is ahead of projections on cost savings and sales growth
it forecast from the Alstom deal, but he declined to provide
figures.
