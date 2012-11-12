NEW YORK Nov 12 Jet engine makers General
Electric and Pratt & Whitney said Monday they are
investigating what caused one of their jointly made engines to
fail on an Airbus jet being flown by Emirates Airline
on Sunday.
The companies through a joint venture known as the Engine
Alliance produced the GP7200 engines on the A380 jet that left
Sydney for Dubai Sunday but was forced to return to Australia
after one of its four engines failed soon after takeoff.
"The Engine Alliance is investigating root cause of the
engine event and will initiate prompt corrective action," both
companies said in a statement. Pratt & Whitney is a unit of
United Technologies.
The aircraft, with 380 passengers on board, was just 20
minutes into its flight from Sydney to Dubai and climbing at an
altitude of 10,000 feet when it experienced a problem with one
of its four engines. Some passengers said the
superjumbo jet experienced a "judder" and that they saw flames
shooting several meters out of one of the engines.
Emirates later said there was no fire although passengers
may have seen a flash. The Dubai-based carrier apologized for
the incident and said it, too, was investigating.
The Engine Alliance said the GP7200 entered service in
August 2008 and has since logged more than 1 million flight
hours on A380s at Air France, Emirates and Korean Airlines. In
that time, the engine has shown excellent reliability, the
companies said, adding that they are committed to maintaining
those standards.