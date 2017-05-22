May 22 General Electric Co is being
investigated by the European Union for providing misleading
information during a merger review, Bloomberg reported on
Monday, citing two people familiar with the case.
The European Commission was reviewing whether GE misled EU
officials reviewing a deal to buy LM Wind Power, a Denmark-based
maker of rotor blades, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/2qGUff5)
GE said in October it would buy LM Wind Power from private
equity firm Doughty Hanson for $1.65 billion, as it looks to
capture a bigger share of the fast-growing renewable energy
market. The EU had cleared the deal in March.
GE was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)