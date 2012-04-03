Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
April 3 Moody's on Tuesday said it had downgraded the ratings of conglomerate General Electric Co by one notch to Aa2 and the ratings of its finance unit General Electric Capital Corporation (GECC) by a notch to A1.
Moody's affirmed the Prime-1 ratings of both companies and said the rating outlook for both was now stable. The move concludes a review begun on March 19.
"The downgrades result from the implementation of Moody's revised global rating methodology for finance companies, and reflect in particular the impact of GECC's higher risk profile on GE," the agency said in a statement.
Moody's added that, while GECC had improved its liquidity and capital levels since the credit crisis, there remained material risks associated with the firm's funding model. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.