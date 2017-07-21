FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
GE says incoming CEO Flannery to update 2018 outlook later in year
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 21, 2017 / 12:46 PM / a day ago

GE says incoming CEO Flannery to update 2018 outlook later in year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co's incoming chief executive will provide an update on the company's 2018 forecast later in the year, the company said on Friday, making clear that a "reset" of targets that analysts are expecting wasn't being released with second-quarter results on Friday.

John Flannery, who takes over from CEO Jeff Immelt on Aug. 1 and will review GE's businesses, will update targets that currently include producing $2 in earnings per share in 2018.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.