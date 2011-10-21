BRIEF-Renova Therapeutics enters into agreement to receive Stresscopin investigational new drug file from Janssen
* Enters into agreement to receive Stresscopin investigational new drug file from Janssen
Oct 21 General Electric Co (GE.N) said quarterly earnings rose 18 percent, with profit up at its jet engine, healthcare equipment and railroad locomotive units, as well as the hefty GE Capital finance arm.
The largest U.S. conglomerate said on Friday that third-quarter earnings attributable to common shareholders came to $2.34 billion, or 22 cents per share, compared with $1.98 billion, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
The results included an 8-cent-per-share charge to buy back the preferred shares the company had sold to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) during the financial crisis. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Enters into agreement to receive Stresscopin investigational new drug file from Janssen
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Whether Britain accepts the authority of the European Court of Justice will be a key factor when the European Central Bank decides if the clearing of euros can remain in London after Brexit, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.
* Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million