Nov 1 General Electric Co (GE.N) plans to make a one-time payment equal to a month's pension check to about 130,000 of its eligible retirees in December.

The payments will increase the largest U.S. conglomerate's pension obligation by about $140 million, said GE spokeswoman Susan Bishop on Tuesday.

The payments will be made to those who retired before June 1, 2007, as well as pensioners who left GE with 25 years or more of service by that date, but did not immediately retire, GE said on Tuesday. It said that retired executives are not eligible for the payment.

The Fairfield, Connecticut-based company in June reached a new four-year contract with two U.S. unions that represent about 15,000 of its staffers, but the payment was not a part of the union contract, Bishop said.

"From time to time this is what we do, we have updated the pension to give the people an extra check in recognition of their previous work," Bishop said.

In years past GE has typically made this sort of payment in a year that it reached a new union contract. GE retirees are a regular presence at the company's annual shareholders meetings, where they often compare their payments to the pay of current and former GE executives. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston. Editing by Robert MacMillan)