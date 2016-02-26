(Adds background)

Feb 26 General Electric Co said the U.S. Department of Justice in January issued subpoenas to WMC Mortgage Corp and GE Capital seeking documents as part of an industry-wide investigation of subprime mortgages.

The conglomerate said it learned in December that the department was probing purchase or sale of residential mortgage loans between Jan. 1, 2005 and Dec. 31, 2007.

"We will cooperate with the Justice Department's investigation, which is at an early stage," GE said in a filing on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1OBr12o)

GE said the department's civil division was investigating potential violations of the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989 (FIRREA) by WMC and its affiliates.

WMC, now a defunct subprime lending unit, was sold by GE in 2007.

The company is also winding down GE Capital, which at one point accounted for almost half of GE's profit. The unit's rising funding costs during the 2008 financial crisis nearly sank the entire company.

In 2013, GE settled a lawsuit with the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which had accused the company of misleading Freddie Mac over the sale of two residential mortgage-based securities in 2005. (reut.rs/1QmarFG)

There have been a myriad of lawsuits and probes emanating from the 2008 financial crisis by investors, insurers and regulators against banks that packaged home loans into securities.

The lawsuits generally have accused the banks of misrepresenting the quality of the loans. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)