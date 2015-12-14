NEW YORK Dec 14
General Electric Co shares are trading at their highest
valuation in more than a decade, reversing discounts to other
industrial rivals and adding pressure on the U.S. conglomerate
to show it can drive profits in line with its newfound market
premium.
After a big run this year, GE shares sit at 20 times forward
12-months earnings projections, their highest level since 2005,
according to Thomson Reuters data. GE, the sixth-biggest U.S.
company by market value, gets a chance to prove the shares are
worthy of their price tag at its annual investor outlook meeting
on Wednesday.
"There is an expectation that GE, after years of not growing
well, will now grow better than many of its peers," said Scott
Lawson, vice president of investment management firm Westwood
Holdings Group. "The question is: Will the expectation be
fulfilled?"
GE's share price ignited in April, when the company
announced it would shed $200 billion worth of its GE Capital
assets to become a more sharply focused industrial goods
manufacturer. This excited many investors who long believed GE's
finance exposure weighed on its valuation. The stock gained
fresh momentum after activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund
Management unveiled a $2.5 billion stake in GE in early October.
Flush with proceeds from the GE Capital sales, the company
plans to return $90 billion to shareholders through share
buybacks and dividends. Investors are counting on the
divestments to allow GE to shed a U.S. regulatory designation it
was tagged with in the wake of the credit crisis, while it reaps
cost savings and other benefits from its recently completed $10
billion purchase of the power equipment business of France's
Alstom.
GE's several-year transition to a more pure industrial
manufacturer is why some analysts are using earnings estimates
as far out as 2018 to value the stock.
Analysts on average project GE to increase earnings per
share by 16 percent next year, while earnings for S&P 500
companies overall are expected to rise by 8.2 percent, according
to Thomson Reuters data. GE is expected to boost earnings per
share by 19.5 percent in 2017 and another 13.5 percent in 2018,
although fewer analysts are surveyed for those projections.
Ten analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters rate the stock a
"buy" or "strong buy", while seven rate it a "hold."
For the year, GE shares have climbed about 19 percent, while
the S&P 500 index has slipped 2 percent and the
Industrial Select Sector ETF has fallen 7 percent.
Based on price-to-earnings estimates, GE shares are trading
at their biggest premium to the S&P industrials sector
since around the start of 2002, just after current chief
executive Jeff Immelt took over as CEO. Against the broader S&P
500, the stock in recent weeks has been trading at its steepest
premium in more than five years.
Before the April announcement, GE's P/E ratio trailed many
industrial rivals such as Honeywell International and
United Technologies. As of Friday's close, GE's forward
P/E ratio was well above Honeywell's 15.1 and United Tech's
14.2, while also topping those of manufacturers 3M Co
and Germany's Siemens.
GE has become a "cleaner story" as it divests most of the
finance business, said Keith Davis, an analyst at investment
firm Farr, Miller & Washington, but the stock's rise gives him
pause.
"I might be more inclined to look at it if it has given back
some of the recent gains it has had," Davis said.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; editing by Linda
Stern and Chizu Nomiyama)